Josh Bortka Returns to Kansas City

Published on March 10, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City, KS - Kansas City has announced the resigning of hard-throwing Monarchs right- hander Josh Bortka for the 2026 season. The 26-year-old made one appearance with the Monarchs early in the 2025 season, tossing 1.2 hitless innings and striking out two before his contract was transferred to the Minnesota Twins organization. While with the Fort Myers Mighty Muscles, Bortka threw 12.1 innings over 12 games with a record of 1 win and 2 losses before returning to the Kansas City Monarchs and Legends Field.

After returning to the Monarchs, for the remainder of the 2025 Monarchs season Bortka appeared in 12 games, was 1-2 and one save closing out 7 games for Kansas City - striking out 16 hitters over 14 innings.

"We are all very excited to have Josh Bortka back" Monarchs manager Joe Calfapietra said. "He's an outstanding pitcher who is very loyal to the organization. We feel that Josh will get a second chance to sign with a Major League organization - a chance that very few players receive."

Bortka graduated from local Turner High School in Kansas City, Kansas. He pitched at Cowley College and Metropolitan Community College before finishing his collegiate career at Central Missouri in 2022.

"I am stoked to be back home in KC playing for Joe and the Monarchs. It is the best place for me to develop and reach my goals, and I'm looking forward to grow, compete and win with a great group of people. Go Monarchs!" said the excited Kansas City native.

Bortka made his pro debut with the State College Spikes of the Major League Baseball Draft League in 2022 before signing with the Phillies organization later that season. He reached Single-A with the Phillies in 2022, 2023 and 2024, posting a 4.95 ERA across 56 affiliated games.

The Monarchs start training camp at Legends Field on May 2nd. Their season kicks off against the Kane County Cougars in Illinois on May 15th with their home opener on May 19th against the Chicago Dogs. Tickets are on sale now at monarchsbaseball.com. To view the 2026 schedule, fans can visit monarchsbaseball.com/schedule/







