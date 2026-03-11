Former Lee's Summit North Pitcher Signs with Monarchs

Published on March 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City, KS - Nate Webb, a 28-year-old local pitcher from Lee's Summit has joined the Monarchs for the 2026 season. Webb was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 34th round of the 2016 Major League Baseball Draft out of Lee's Summit North High School and was on the Royals 40- man roster in 2021.

"Nate is a big signing for the ballclub - we are very excited to have him in Kansas City said veteran Monarchs Manager Joe Calfapietra. "To have another AAA pitcher in our bullpen is significant. With his experience, I am sure that it will add great depth to the already experienced pen" added Calfapietra.

Webb pitched for two Baltimore Oriole affiliates last season after starting Spring Training as a non- roster invite to camp. He started 2025 with the AAA Norfolk Tides and then split time at AA Chesapeake Baysox in the Eastern League and Norfolk. With the Tides he was 0 - 1 with a 4.33 ERA in 16 games and 27 innings. At the Baysox, Webb pitched in 12 games / 17 innings with a 5.29 ERA with 1 win and 1 loss showing off an east/west slider. Webb has also pitched for the Royals affiliates at Omaha and Northwest Arkansas.

"It is amazing I will be back at the ballpark - I used to go to the T-Bones games with my grandparents and sit above that huge left field wall" said Webb yesterday. Webb continued "We trust Joe Calfapietra and the Kansas City Monarchs to get me back to affiliate baseball - they have a proven track record of that for sure."

The Monarchs start training camp at Legends Field on May 2nd. Their season kicks off against the Kane County Cougars in Illinois on May 15th with their home opener on May 19th against the Chicago Dogs. Tickets are on sale now at monarchsbaseball.com. To view the 2026 schedule, fans can visit monarchsbaseball.com/schedule/







