RailCats Renew Long-Standing Partnership with Methodist Hospitals

GARY, Ind. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats are excited to announce the renewal of our long-standing partnership with Methodist Hospitals, continuing a relationship focused on supporting the health and wellness of both the team and the Northwest Indiana community.

As part of the partnership, Methodist Hospitals will continue to serve as the Official Hospital partner of the RailCats, supplying the club's team doctor and athletic trainer. Methodist medical professionals play a vital role in keeping RailCats players healthy and game-ready throughout the season.

"Methodist Hospitals has been an incredible partner for our organization for the last 22 years," said Anthony Giammanco, RailCats General Manager. "Their commitment to the health of our players and our community makes them a perfect fit for the RailCats, and we're proud to continue working together."

In addition to providing critical medical support for the team, Methodist Hospitals maintains a strong presence at the ballpark through fan engagement, in-game promotions, and community initiatives throughout the season. The partnership reflects a shared commitment between the two organizations to promote healthy lifestyles and strengthen the Northwest Indiana community.

"The Gary SouthShore RailCats have been thrilling Northwest Indiana baseball fans since 2002, and Methodist is proud to work together with the team to support the Northwest Indiana community. As we move into the twenty-third year of our partnership, we are again honored to play the role of the RailCats team physician." said Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals President and CEO.

Fans will see Methodist Hospitals' presence throughout the season at The Steel Yard as the RailCats continue their tradition of family-friendly entertainment and community engagement.

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







