RailCats Reunite with All-Star Bullpen Arm

Published on March 11, 2026 under American Association (AA)

(Gary, IN) - The Gary SouthShore RailCats strengthened their bullpen by bringing back 2024 All-Star and 2025 standout, Nate Alexander for his third year in the green and maroon.

Nate Alexander, 29, is a native of Lake Jackson, Texas. The right-hander was a first-team All-State selection in three sports while attending Brazosport Christian School. After committing to baseball, Alexander enrolled at Blinn Junior College, where he earned JUCO All-Star honors. His success at Blinn led him to the University of Texas-San Antonio, where he became a Roadrunner in 2018. In nine games-seven of them starts-he posted a 3.19 ERA and struck out 30 batters.

The Miami Marlins selected Alexander in the 24th round of the 2018 MLB Draft. Over two seasons in their system, he recorded a 3.04 ERA across 46 games and struck out 65 hitters. In 2021, he made his Partner League debut with the New York Boulders of the Frontier League.

Alexander earned 2024 All-Star honors with the RailCats, and in 2025 he delivered another strong season out of the bullpen. Across his two years in green and maroon, he has appeared in 88 games with a 3.24 ERA, nine saves, and 113 strikeouts in 94.1 innings.

"Nate was a fantastic bullpen arm for us this past season," RailCats Manager Jeff Isom said. "Once he moved into a set-up role, he became almost unhittable. I can't wait to see Nasty Nate compete again in 2026."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







