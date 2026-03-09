BIGGBY Coffee Joins RailCats as Partner for 2026 Season

(Gary, IN) Today the Gary SouthShore RailCats and BIGGBY Coffee have announced their partnership together for the 2026 and 2027 RailCats baseball season.

"What an incredible day it is for us to have a partner like BIGGBY." RailCats General Manager Anthony Giammanco said. "I don't think excited is a good enough to describe how enthused we are to have them joining us!"

Since being founded in 1995, BIGGBY mission has to not only make life better for their customers, but for their communities and their franchise owners. BIGGBY has grown to over 450 locations in 13 states with a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses.

BIGGBY will become the exclusive coffee partner of the RailCats, with also sponsoring the Kids Run the Bases on any weekend games at the Steel Yard. BIGGBY and the RailCats will also team up to create a signature RailCats drink in participating BIGGBY locations Highland, Portage, Westerville, LaPorte, and Crown Point. The rightfield bullpen will also become the "BIGGBY bullpen."

"I am incredibly excited to partner with the RailCats because this is an opportunity to not only showcase the amazing work the RailCats do for the community, but also highlight what BIGGBY® COFFEE stands for. We believe BIGGBY® isn't just the best coffee out there - it's a brand built on connection, positivity, and giving back. Partnering with the RailCats allows us to come together to serve, support, and celebrate the community we both care so deeply about."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







