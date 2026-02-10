Three Players Sign on to RailCats

(Gary, IN) The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced today the signing of three players: opening day pitcher Deyni Olivero, everyday first baseman Joe Suozzi, and former Mets prospect Sebastian Castro.

Olivero is a 28-year-old right-hander from the Dominican Republic. His professional baseball journey began in 2016 when he signed as an international free agent with the Arizona Diamondbacks. In 2019, he earned Northwest League Pitcher of the Year honors with the Hillsboro Hops after posting a 2.09 ERA in 15 games. Olivero joined the RailCats in 2024 for just three appearances before his contract was transferred to Tigres de Quintana Roo. He returned to the RailCats in 2025 and delivered a solid season, finishing with a 3.65 ERA in 17 starts. The veteran logged 88.2 innings, striking out 51 while issuing just 27 walks.

"Deyni was described to me as a bulldog," RailCats Manager Jeff Isom said. "When it's his turn in the rotation, he doesn't want to come off the mound. He enjoys competing, and he takes it upon himself to determine whether we win or not."

Joe Suozzi joined the RailCats late in spring training but worked his way into the everyday lineup, ultimately hitting third. The slugger led the team with 46 RBIs and hit six home runs in 90 games last season. Suozzi, a 27-year-old from Glen Cove, New York, played his college baseball at Boston College. After the 2020 college season was canceled, he signed with his childhood team, the New York Mets, as an undrafted free agent.

"Joe is a good situational hitter," Isom said. "That's why he was able to lead the team in RBIs, and he really impressed me with his defense at first base."

Sebastian Castro is a 21-year-old from the Bronx, New York. The left-handed hitter signed with the Mets at age 16 and made his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League. In 2024, Castro advanced to High-A Brooklyn, where he posted a .353 on-base percentage with the Cyclones. A versatile utility player, Castro has experience in the outfield, first base, and third base.

"Sebastian is a gamer," Isom said. "He is athletic enough to play several positions and steal some bases."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders.







