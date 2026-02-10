From the Creators of Tacos & Tequila, Country Rising Festival Returns to Winnipeg August 21

WINNIPEG, MB - A new era of country music is coming back to Winnipeg. Country Rising Festival, headlined by BigXthaPlug, is a one-day outdoor music experience dedicated to spotlighting the artists redefining the genre. The event returns Friday, August 21, 2026, at Blue Cross Park.

Produced by Social House Entertainment, the creators of the internationally recognized Tacos & Tequila Festival, Country Rising blends modern country music with culture, nightlife, and immersive festival energy- delivering more than a concert, but a full-scale day-to-night party.

Leading the lineup, BigXthaPlug brings his genre-shifting sound and undeniable presence to Blue Cross Park, joined by Dylan Monroe and Redferrin- a group of artists pushing country beyond tradition by mixing hip-hop influence, Southern grit, and genre-bending sound.

Set under open skies at Blue Cross Park, Country Rising will feature high-energy live performances, line dancing, elevated local food and drink, interactive games, bold brand activations, a mechanical bull, and VIP lounge experiences designed for social sharing and discovery. This is cool country- loud, modern, and built for fans who want to be part of what's next.

"We're excited to welcome Country Rising back to Blue Cross Park and bring to Winnipeg a festival that feels fresh, energetic, and rooted in today's music culture," said Regan Katz, Winnipeg Goldeyes Vice President & Chief Operating Officer. "This event brings together great artists, a vibrant atmosphere, and a community experience that's a perfect fit for our venue and the city."

Country Rising comes from the team behind Tacos & Tequila Festival, which has spent the past five years building one of the country's most successful lifestyle-driven music festivals, with sold-out events across major U.S. markets.

"Country Rising is about where country music is going- not where it's been," said Nick Noland, Chief Executive Officer of Social House Entertainment. "Winnipeg has been an important part of this festival's story, and we've learned a lot from the fans and the community every time we've brought Country Rising here. Returning to Blue Cross Park allows us to build on that foundation and continue evolving the experience- musically, culturally, and creatively. We've spent years creating festivals that blend music, nightlife, and community, and bringing Country Rising back with BigXthaPlug leading the charge feels like the right next step for this market and for the genre.

ARTIST LINEUP

BigXThaPlug - Fresh off a newly announced Stagecoach appearance, BigXthaPlug is one of the most talked-about names reshaping the sound of modern country and hip-hop. Known for breakout tracks like "Texas," "Mmhmm," and "Whip It," his raw storytelling, Southern grit, and genre-blurring production have made him a standout voice on festival stages nationwide.

Dylan Marlowe - An emerging force in modern country, Dylan Marlowe broke through with his breakout hit "Boys Back Home" and continues to connect with fans through honest songwriting and a sound that blends nostalgia with now. One of the genre's most promising new voices.

Redferrin - Country grit meets hip-hop swagger. Redferrin has built a loyal following with viral hits like "Just Like Johnny," "Jack and Diet Coke," and "Miss Summer," delivering bass-heavy country made for late nights, loud crowds, and hands-in-the-air moments.

EARLY BIRD TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW

Early access includes General Admission and VIP Early Bird tickets, available in limited quantities before prices increase.

From single tickets to bundles, group rates, and bottle service, Country Rising offers options for however you want to show up. VIP tickets include expedited entry, premium viewing areas, and exclusive drink inclusions. Additional experiences and upgrades will be available. CountryRisingFestival.com >>

WHAT:

Country Rising Festival - Winnipeg 2026

Country Rising is a one-day festival spotlighting the artists who are redefining country music right now. This isn't boots-and-ballads - it's the country-cool movement: 808 beats tangled with steel guitars, high-tops next to cowboy boots, chains layered over flannels, and a sound that hits every corner of today's culture.

Set outdoors under open sky, the experience blends high-energy live performances with line dancing, elevated local food & drink, interactive games, and bold, photo-worthy moments built for social sharing. It's immersive. It's modern. It's the new version of country - and it delivers an all-day party fans will remember long after the headliner walks off stage.

WHEN:

Friday, August 21, 2026

Gates Open: 4:00 PM VIP / 4:30 PM GA

WHERE:

Blue Cross Park

One Portage Ave East

Winnipeg, Manitoba

R3B 3N3

TICKETS:

Start at $53.00 - EARLY BIRD ON SALE NOW

$53.00 - general admission ($71.47 including taxes & fees)

$120.00 - VIP (156.96 including taxes & fees)

Tickets and more information available at CountryRisingFestival.com







