Jake Guenther Re Ups with the RailCats

Published on January 15, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) A returning face has signed on to join the Gary SouthShore RailCats for next season. 1B/OF Jake Guenther will be back with the RailCats after joining the team a month into the 2025 season.

Guenther is a left-handed hitter from Oshkosh, Wisconsin. The 28-year-old started his college career at Sacramento City College before transferring to TCU to become a Horned Frog. In his 58 games with TCU, Guenther hit 10 home runs, had a .345 batting average, and an OPS over 1.000. He set the TCU on-base streak record, and was named the 2019 Big 12 Newcomer of the Year and to the 1st-Team in the conference.

This was enough for the Tampba Bay Rays to select Guenther in the 2019 draft, in his first year of professional baseball he had a .431 OBP. In December of 2020, Guenther along with Nate Lowe were traded to the Texas Rangers for three minor leaguers.

Guenther was a standout in 2023 with the Missoula PaddleHeads, hitting at a .344 batting average, had 77 RBIs, and walked 50 times to 31 strikeouts in 84 games. Last season, Guenther made the opening day roster with the Winnipeg Goldeyes after they acquired him from the Ottawa Titans. Guenther would sign with the 'Cats in mid-June making his debut against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

The southpaw hit his first home run as a RailCat against the Goldeyes on Father's Day, it would go as a grand slam and the RailCats would go on to win 9-1. Guenther would put together a 21-game on-base streak, hit five home runs, drive in 27 runners, and made a few highlight plays in the outfield.

"Jake is a good player to have for your roster." RailCats Manager Jeff Isom said. "He has a fantastic feel for the zone and can hit the ball hard, Jake also can play numerous positions like the outfield and first base and you still feel comfortable having him in there defensively."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







American Association Stories from January 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.