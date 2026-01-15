Saltdogs Return Two Left-Handed Pitchers

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced that Greg Loukinen and David Shaw will return to their pitching staff in 2026.

Greg Loukinen, a 6'0" 196-pound starting left-hander will be back to lead the Saltdogs. Loukinen went 7-9 with a 5.32 ERA in 2025. Loukinen led Lincoln in wins, innings pitched (108.1) and strikeouts (87) last season. With 20 appearances and 19 starts, Loukinen earned the American Association Pitcher of the Week award for the week ending August 31st, of 2025. On September 1st, Loukinen recorded a 10-strikeout performance in a start at Gary South Shore.

David Shaw will be a valuable piece to the Lincoln bullpen in 2026. A late-season addition to the Saltdogs in 2025. The 6'6" 205-pound left-hander pitched in 15 games recording one save while amassing 14 strikeouts for Lincoln. Shaw will be a much-needed piece for Lincoln as a left-handed reliever.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







