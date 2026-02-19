Edwin Garcia Signs with Saltdogs

LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced the signing of Edwin Garcia for the 2026 season.

Garcia is a 6'1" 185-pound infielder. The 34-year-old right-handed hitter is no stranger to professional baseball. The native of Venezuela has played in over 1,600 professional games ranging from Low-A to Triple-A. Garcia broke into professional baseball in 2008 in the Texas Rangers organization and topped out with the Round Rock Express in 2015 and 2016. Since 2019, Garcia has played for multiple teams in the Venezuelan and Mexican Leagues. A lifetime .270 hitter, Garcia has accumulated 1,541 hits and 569 runs batted in, over 18 seasons.

In 2019, Garcia put up his best numbers, playing 136 games for the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, while batting .269 and drove in 52 runs.

The knowledge and experience of professional baseball by Garcia will be a very valuable asset to the Saltdogs on and off the field.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season at home on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. Lincoln is also the host for the 2026 American Associaton All-Star Game, Wednesday, July 15th. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







