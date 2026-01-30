Saltdogs Add Two Pitchers

Published on January 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced that Chandler Woolridge and Connor Markl have signed contracts for the 2026 season. The two relief pitchers will add to the depth of the Saltdogs pitching staff.

Woolridge is a 6'2" 186-pound right-handed reliever. The 2026 season will be Woolridge's first in professional baseball. Woolridge finished his collegiate career in 2024 with Charleston Southern. In two years with the Buccaneers, he made 18 appearances, striking out 29 batters in 27.0 innings.

Markl, a 6'1" 205-pound left-hander joins Lincoln after spending 2025 with the Boise Hawks, in the Pioneer League. After a three-year stint in college with Grand Canyon University, Markl concluded his collegiate career at Arizona State, where he recorded 14 starts in 2024. He posted a 6-4 record with a 4.68 ERA with the Sun Devils.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from January 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.