Monarchs Re-Sign Gonzalez, Add Outfield Prospects

Kansas City, KS - On Friday morning, Monarchs Manager Joe Calfapietra made three more additions to the 2026 ballclub. Kansas City has re-signed switch hitting infielder Alvaro Gonzalez and added outfielders Hudson Head and Troy Schreffler.

Gonzalez played in 81 Monarchs games in 2025 - spilt time between second base and third base hitting .243.

"Getting Alvaro back in Kansas City for another season will really help us defensively and having a switch hitter in the lineup is very important and gives us some versatility" said Calfapietra. The 25- year-old switch hitting Venezuelan has played all four-infield positions throughout his professional career with the Detroit Tigers organization.

Left-handed hitter Hudson Head was drafted by the San Diego Padres in the 3rd Round of the 2019 Major League Baseball draft out of Winston Churchill High School in San Antonio, Texas. Head played for Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate AA Altoona Curve in the Eastern League in 2025. Head will turn 25 before the Monarchs open Training Camp.

Troy Schreffler is also 25 and from Harrisburg, Pennsylvania and played collegiately for the University of Maryland. Last season he played in 52 games for Brooklyn - a New York Mets affiliate in the South Atlantic League - hit 3 home runs and had 7 stolen bases. Schreffler was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the 15th round of the 2022 Major League Baseball Draft.

The four-time league champion Monarchs will open their 2026 season on May 15 at Kane County with Opening Night at Legends Field being Tuesday May 19 at 6:35 p.m. versus the Chicago Dogs.

