Monarchs Welcome Back Pitching Coach

Published on January 9, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, KS - Matt Hall rejoins the Kansas City Monarchs as Pitching Coach for the 2026 season. The former Detroit Tiger and Boston Red Sox left-handed pitcher welcomes the opportunity returning to the position he held in 2023, 2024 and 2025.

"I am really excited for the opportunity again this season and to put on my hometown Monarchs uniform for my 6th season," said Hall.

"We fell a bit short last year and there is a little chip on our shoulder - so it should make for a very exciting season, we hope our fans can make it out to Legends Field for a lot of games".

Hall continued "It is important to me to represent the Kansas City Monarchs and wear the KC on the uniform being from Kansas City and making the area our home."

The 32-year-old Hall has spent time with the Monarchs as either a pitcher or coach every season since 2021 in the uniform number 21. Hall was the American Association ERA leader in 2022 with a 1.10 ERA and starting pitcher for the 2021 and 2023 American Association Championship teams.

The Monarchs are a four-time League champion under 9-year Manager Joe Calfapietra who has a great history of advancing pitching talent to affiliate organizations or foreign league opportunities. Since manager Joe Calfapietra took over the Manager position in 2017 with the then Kansas City T-Bones, the Monarchs have had more player contracts transferred to MLB organizations than any other American Association member.

That includes five pitchers in 2025. Josh Bortka was picked up by the Twins organization, Jake Bretz transferred to the Cubs, Julian Garcia to Cincinnati Reds and Tyler McKay and Jackson Goddard signed with Mexican Baseball League teams. Hall himself signed with the Giants organization during the Monarchs 2022 season.

"Matt Hall has been and will continue to be a very important and valuable part of this team and this coaching staff. We are very happy to have Matt back as our Pitching Coach - he has contributed to building a successful culture including championships and pitchers advancing in their careers. He is a guy that we know, we trust, and that's been around a couple of our championship teams," Calfapietra said of Hall.

The Monarchs will open their 2026 season on May 15 at Kane County with Opening Night at Legends Field being Tuesday May 19 at 6:35 p.m.







