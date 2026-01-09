Familiar Faces to Lead Saltdogs in 2026

Published on January 9, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release







LINCOLN, NE - The Lincoln Saltdogs have announced that James Frisbie has been hired as the new Field Manager for 2026. A familiar face to Lincoln, Frisbie returns after serving as Lincoln's manager in 2020 and 2021. Frisbie never got the opportunity to step onto the field for Lincoln, as the 2020 season was shut down due to COVID-19, and he received the opportunity to join the Detroit Tigers in the spring of 2021 under A.J. Hinch.

Frisbie has had an extensive managerial career over the last two decades. He was promoted to manager of the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs, in the Atlantic League, in 2017, and maintained the position in 2018. Frisbie managed the Texas Air Hogs, in the American Association, in 2016. Prior to that, Frisbie managed the Rockford Aviators, of the Frontier League, from 2013-2015. In 2007, Frisbie led the Bradenton Juice, in the South Coast League. In 2003, he managed the Rio Grande Valley White Wings, in the Central League. Frisbie has also made multiple stops as a pitching coach in the American Association, the Frontier League, The Central Baseball League and the Golden League.

The past five seasons, Frisbie has coached at the Major League level. He served as a utility coach with the Detroit Tigers in 2021 and 2022 and spent the last three years with the Washington Nationals under Dave Martinez as a utility coach, working with young hitters such as CJ Abrams.

Frisbie pitched professionally for four seasons in the Texas-Louisiana League, spending three seasons with the Alexandria Aces, and one season with the Lafayette Bayou Bullfrogs and the Greenville Bluesmen.

Frisbie is thankful for the opportunity to return to Lincoln.

"I would first like to thank the Abel family for bringing me back to the Saltdogs family. I left five years ago to join Major League Baseball. I had a great five years and learned a tremendous amount about the game from some excellent baseball men. I had some potential opportunities to go back to the Major Leagues this season, but when Brett Jodie left to pursue another opportunity, I knew this was the right time to manage again and there is no other place I would rather do so than in Lincoln. I look forward to the challenge of building the most competitive team I can for the Abel family, the Saltdogs organization, and the loyal fans in Lincoln. My staff and I will do our best to put together a team that everyone will be proud of on and off the field. I'm excited to get things going."

Lincoln General Manger Shane Tritz commented on Frisbie's hiring.

"We are extremely excited to welcome back James Frisbie as the field manager of the Lincoln Saltdogs. James brings a strong baseball mind, proven leadership, and ability to identify, recruit, and develop talent that aligns perfectly with our organization's values and competitive goals. We believe he is the right person to lead our club on and off the field."

In addition, the Saltdogs welcome Kash Beauchamp back as the Lincoln Hitting Coach in 2026. Beauchamp served in the same role for Lincoln in 2024, plus has had numerous coaching roles throughout Minor League Baseball over the last two decades, as well.

The Saltdogs will begin the 2026 season on May 15th, when they host the Sioux Falls Canaries, at 7:05 p.m. For tickets, merchandise and promotional information for the 2026 season, go to: www.saltdogs.com.







American Association Stories from January 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.