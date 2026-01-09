RailCats Add Former Cuban National Series Home Run Champion

(Gary, IN) RailCats Manager Jeff Isom has added a power bat to his 2026 roster. Coming to play in the United States for the first time is former Cuban National Series Home Run Champion, catcher Pedro Revilla.

Revilla will turn 27 in March and is listed at five-foot-eight and 220 pounds. The slugger began playing baseball in his home country at just 18 years old in 2017. In 2022, Revilla had his breakout season with Indios de Guantánamo. That year, he appeared in 74 games, hit a league ¬âleading 26 home runs, posted a .313 batting average, and recorded an impressive 1.068 OPS.

The power hitter then packed his bags and headed to Japan after signing with the Chunichi Dragons in 2022. Revilla spent most of his time in the minor leagues but did appear in 21 games with the major ¬âleague club. In those games, he hit one home run, batted .203, and added a couple of doubles.

Throughout his career, Revilla has played multiple positions. Early on, his primary position was catcher, but he has also spent time at first base and in the outfield.

"Revilla is an intriguing player to us," Isom said. "It's not every day you can sign a player who led the Cuban League in home runs. Power like that can change a game in the blink of an eye."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







