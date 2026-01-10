RailCats Bring Back Returning Bat

(Gary, IN) The stove in Gary is scorching hot lately, with the RailCats adding another player to their roster for the upcoming season. Returning to the 'Cats after a brief stint last season is utility infielder Cooper Weiss.

Weiss, 25, was born in Providence, Rhode Island. He grew up in the Fort Myers area in Florida and was named the 2019 Fort Myers News-Press Baseball Player of the Year. He became a key member of Canterbury School and its three Class 3A state championships, setting both the career and single-season home run records.

The infielder's college career started at Coastal Carolina. He later transferred to Miami of Ohio, where he won the MAC Defensive Player of the Year award, and finished his collegiate career in the SEC with Auburn. In his lone season with the Tigers, he starred in 52 games, hitting .291/.403/.487 with an .890 OPS.

After graduating, Weiss signed as an undrafted free agent with the San Diego Padres in July. This past season, he began with the Cleburne Railroaders, playing in 80 games. He hit six home runs, posted a .376 on-base percentage, and drove in 24 runs.

Weiss later signed with the RailCats and made his debut against the Milwaukee Milkmen in Gary. In his first at-bat, he connected with a pitch and drove it over the right-field wall for a solo home run. He finished his brief stint with Gary playing in nine games, hitting .289 with two home runs and seven RBIs.

"We got to see what Cooper could do in that short time last year," RailCats Manager Jeff Isom said. "He's a great defender who can play numerous positions, he showed he could hit for power, and he can steal bases if we need him to. I am really excited to have Cooper back for 2026."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







