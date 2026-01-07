RailCats Add Power Bat to Roster

Published on January 7, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) The calendar has flipped, and 2026 has finally arrived. In four months, the Gary SouthShore RailCats will take the field to take on the Lake Country DockHounds on Opening Day for their 24th season. Heading into his first full season as Manager, Jeff Isom has added a stand out in the Frontier League from last year, Scout Knotts.

Scout Knotts is a six ¬âfoot ¬âsix outfielder from Virginia. The right ¬âhanded hitter began his collegiate career at Shippensburg University in Pennsylvania before transferring to the University of Maine in 2021. Over his final two seasons with the Black Bears, he appeared in 92 games, hit 14 home runs, and recorded an OPS above .800 in both years.

Knotts made his professional debut in 2023 with the Lake Erie Crushers of the Frontier League. In his first season, he hit .319 with a .973 OPS across 31 games. This past year, he led the Crushers in home runs with 11, posted a .382 on ¬âbase percentage, and tallied 123 total bases.

"Knotts has shown he can do it all at the plate," Isom said. "Last year he increased not just his power but also his ability to generate walks and get on base. I'm really excited to see how he builds off his 2025 campaign."

The RailCats will open their 2026 season on the road on May 15 before returning home for their Steel Yard opener on May 22 against the Cleburne Railroaders. Fans can secure their seats now by visiting railcatsbaseball.com/tickets.







American Association Stories from January 7, 2026

RailCats Add Power Bat to Roster - Gary SouthShore Railcats

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.