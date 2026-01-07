Lake Country DockHounds Launch Indoor Winter Farmer's Market

Oconomowoc, WI - The Lake Country DockHounds are proud to introduce the Winter Dockside Market, a welcoming indoor marketplace designed to bring the community together all season long. Hosted inside Wisconsin Brewing Company Park, this winter market will feature local growers, makers, artisans, and food producers in a warm, comfortable environment-perfect for holiday shopping, farm-fresh finds, and supporting local businesses.

Open on the second and forth Sundays in January, February and March from 10am to 2pm, beginning January 11th, the Winter Dockside Market will operate as a rotating, farmers-market-style event offering everything from fresh produce and baked goods to handcrafted items, specialty foods, boutique products, and festive seasonal goods. Each market date provides a unique mix of vendors, giving visitors something new to discover every time they walk through the doors.

"The Dockside Market was such a hit during the baseball season that expanding it into a winter experience felt like a natural next step," said Bryan Giese, Director of Marketing and Communications of the Lake Country DockHounds. "This community loves to shop local, and we're excited to give our fans and neighbors a warm, inviting space to enjoy the creativity and craftsmanship of Lake Country's small businesses."

Guests can stroll around the Baird Wealth Management Club Level, enjoy shopping without the chill, and experience a lively, community-driven atmosphere right inside the ballpark. Vendor registration for the Indoor Winter Farmer's Market has already filled up, allowing over 30 different vendors each market.

