Zimmermann Walk-Off Secures Sweep of Milkmen

Published on June 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release









Lake Country DockHounds prepare to greet Peter Zimmerman

(Lake Country DockHounds) Lake Country DockHounds prepare to greet Peter Zimmerman(Lake Country DockHounds)

Oconomowoc, Wisc. - Peter Zimmerman hit the first Lake Country DockHounds walk-off home run since 2023 to complete the sweep of the Milwaukee Milkmen Sunday afternoon in a 7-4 win.

After coming from behind in the seventh inning, Julio Carreras reached with a one-out single in the ninth inning. After an intentional walk to Ryan Hernandez, who reached in all five plate appearances, the table was set for Zimmerman.

On an 0-2 pitch, Peter Zimmerman sent the Lake Country faithful into a frenzy with a walk-off three-run home run well beyond the left field wall.

Hernandez continued his fantastic streak at the plate, crushing two game-tying home runs in the fourth and seventh innings. "Rhyno" ties the league lead with seven home runs and 20 RBI while batting .353 to close the month of May.

Trey Riley picked up 6 punch outs in a career-high five innings, tying his previous high from 2019. The Lake Country bullpen worked around a run in the sixth inning as Chris Jefferson, Rodrigo Benoit and Jacob Pilarski combined to strikeout six Milkmen in four frames of work.

Lake Country will be off on Monday, as they hit the road for a three-game series in Lincoln starting Tuesday at 6:35 pm.

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American Association Stories from June 1, 2026

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