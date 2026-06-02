Elvis Peralta Named the Methodist Hospitals May Player of the Month

Published on June 1, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) After a dominant 15 games for the Gary SouthShore RailCats, Elvis Peralta has been named the Methodist Hospitals Player of the Month for the month of May.

Peralta, the second-year RailCat, captured the Carbliss Batter of the Week by the American Association after he hit four home runs in one week, including a grand slam on the home opener. Peralta also had 13 RBIs that week.

Over the month of May, Peralta played in all 15 games and had a .345 batting average, .424 on-base percentage, a OPS over 1.100, hit five home runs and had 19 RBIs. He finished the month on a four-game hitting streak going five or his last 19 with two walks.

The RailCats went 7-8 and won the last two series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes and Cleburne Railroaders with a four-game winning streak. The club is back on the road with three games in Sioux City and head to Kansas City to finish the trip. The broadcasts of the game are on AABaseball.TV.

The RailCats will be back home to face the Milwaukee Milkmen with a few theme nights such as Pajama Night, Boiler Up Night and Cream and Crimson Night. Tickets can be found on TIXR.com/RailCats or call the ballpark at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from June 1, 2026

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