Podkul Walks-off Cleburne, RailCats' Win Streak Reaches Four

Published on May 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) After an exciting finish to the series opener between the RailCats and the Cleburne Railroaders, the 'Cats were back at the park to face off for game two of the weekend series with both pitchers being former bullpen arms. Matt Reitz for Gary and Ben Hampton for Cleburne.

Cleburne scored in the first on a double play ball hit by Cole Foster to make it 1-0. In the bottom of the same inning, the RailCats bashed out four hits and scored three runs for the RailCats to jump ahead 3-1.

Cleburne scratched across a run when Cody Thomas smacked a double into left field to bring in Delino DeShields Jr. In the top of the seventh and the bases loaded, Reitz hit DeShields to tie the game at 3-3.

Joan Valdez would come in and get out of the jam, and Denson Hull pitched a scoreless ninth. With one out and nobody on, Nick Podkul smashed a walk-off home run to win the game for the RailCats. Final was 4-3 and moved the 'Cats to 7-7 and the winning streak to four consecutive.

Tomorrow, the RailCats will attempt to go for the sweep over the Railroaders with Grant Cherry pitching against Scott Ellis. Opening pitch is scheduled for 2:00, the livestream will be broadcasted to AABaseball.tv.

The RailCats season is in full swing and with a full slate weekend theme nights, check out the promotional schedule by clicking the link Promotional Schedule and buy your tickets on Tixr.Com/RailCats or call the ballpark at 219-882-2255.







American Association Stories from May 30, 2026

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