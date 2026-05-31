Shorthanded Explorers Shut Out

Published on May 30, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers' Zach Willeman in action

(Sioux City Explorers) Sioux City Explorers' Zach Willeman in action(Sioux City Explorers)

KANSAS CITY, KS - The Sioux City (8-8) offense looked lifeless Saturday night without Braulio Vásquez, its manager, and its hitting coach, and Kansas City (8-6) took full advantage in a 4-0 Monarchs win.

The shutout marks the X's first scoreless defeat since June 11, 2025.

Kansas City struck first in the second inning when Trevor Boone muscled a solo homer to left, his second in as many nights. Later in the inning, Hudson Head ripped a line - drive triple to right, scoring Brady Lindsly and Josh Bissonette to make it 3-0. A sacrifice fly from Marcus Smith brought home Head for a 4-0 lead.

Tensions boiled over early. Explorers' manager Steve Montgomery was ejected for arguing balls and strikes.

After Zach Willeman hit Sahid Valenzuela with a pitch in the second, both dugouts chirped, benches cleared, and multiple ejections followed. Sioux City lost hitting coach Rafael Melchione and Vásquez, while Kansas City hitting coach Kenny Hook was also tossed.

A 25 - minute rain delay in the top of the fourth only added to the disjointed rhythm of the night.

Offensively, Sioux City never found its footing.

The Explorers struck out seven times in the first five innings and didn't advance a runner to third base.

Kansas City starter Austin Hansen was dominant, firing four scoreless innings with three hits and seven strikeouts. The Monarchs bullpen was equally sharp, combining for five innings of two - hit, two - walk baseball with six strikeouts.

Despite the loss, the Sioux City bullpen kept the game within reach.

Pitching coach Bobby Post said he was encouraged by the effort, noting, "...thought the bullpen did a great job to allow us to stay in the game for as long as we did."

Ben DeTaeye, Rob Hughes, and Trey Morrill combined for five no - hit innings with multiple strikeouts, giving the Explorers every chance to climb back in.

Sioux City wraps up the three - game series against the Kansas City Monarchs Sunday afternoon at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 1:05 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 12:30 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The X's were shutout for the first time since June 11, 2025 in a 1-0 loss to Lake Country.

-The X's are 12-7 in their last 19 games in KCK.

-The X's have six ejections this season.

-Jackson Van De Brake was 2-for-2.

By: Andrew Della Piana

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American Association Stories from May 30, 2026

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