Explorers Swept After 5-4 Loss

Published on June 5, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Hunter Cashero

(Sioux City Explorers) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Hunter Cashero(Sioux City Explorers)

SIOUX CITY, Iowa - The skid continued Thursday night as Sioux City (8-12) dropped its fifth straight game and was swept for the first time since mid - July 2024, falling 5-4 to Gary SouthShore (10-8).

The Explorers had chances late and even tied the game once, but couldn't complete the comeback.

Sioux City threatened immediately in the bottom of the first when Austin Davis stole second and third. However, Braulio Vásquez bounced into a 1-2 fielder's choice, cutting down Davis at the plate and ending the early push.

Gary SouthShore capitalized on offense in the second inning. Jake Guenther doubled with two outs, and Cooper Edwards singled him home to make it 1-0.

The RailCats added on in the fourth with a solo home run to open the inning, and Korry Howell followed with an RBI single to score Edwards after his double, stretching the lead to 3-0.

Sioux City answered with its best inning of the night.

Davis ripped an RBI double and Vásquez followed with the Explorers' first triple of the season, driving in another to make it 3-2. Moments later, Vásquez scored on a ground ball to the third, avoiding the tag to tie the game 3-3.

That momentum didn't last long though.

In the fifth, Julio Rosario walked the bases loaded, and the RailCats made him pay. RBI singles from Cam Williams and Guenther pushed Gary SouthShore back in front 5-3. It marked another missed shutdown inning, a recurring issue during the losing streak.

The RailCats loaded the bases again in the seventh, but Nate Gercken induced a groundout to third to escape without damage.

Sioux City started to claw back in the eighth.

Henry George doubled to start the inning, Vásquez reached on an infield single, and a throwing error by Elvis Peralta allowed George to score, cutting the deficit to 5-4. Vásquez advanced to second on a wild pitch but was stranded, another missed chance in a one - run game.

Joan Valdez worked into the ninth and finished the night with a clean 1-2-3 inning, sealing the sweep for Gary SouthShore.

Sioux City starts a three - game set at Winnipeg on Friday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 7:00 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The X's suffered their first losing streak of five games since July 21-July 26 of 2023.

-Sioux City has 54 stolen bases in 20 games and on pace for 270.

-Braulio Vasquez had his 11th team-leading multi-hit game.

-The X's are 2-5 in one-run games and were 5-2 at the same point last season.

-The Railcats allowed just one earned run in their pen over 11.1 innings in the series.

-Henry George has reached base in 10 straight games.

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American Association Stories from June 5, 2026

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