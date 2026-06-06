Explorers Snap Five-Game Skid

Published on June 5, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers' Zach Willeman in action

(Sioux City Explorers) Sioux City Explorers' Zach Willeman in action(Sioux City Explorers)

WINNIPEG, MANITOBA - After being swept for the first time since mid - July 2024, it was only fitting that Sioux City (9-12) snapped its five - game losing streak against the very same team in Winnipeg (9-11) as the Explorers rolled to a 10-5 win on Friday night.

Zach Willeman retired the first two batters of the night before Jiandido Tromp singled and stole second. That brought up Winnipeg legend Max Murphy, the franchise's all - time RBI leader, who delivered No. 397 with a single to right to make it 1-0.

Sioux City answered in the third and never looked back.

Elliot Good doubled, Henry George moved him to third, and Austin Davis walked and stole second. With two in scoring position, Zac Vooletich looped a two - run double to center on an 0-2 pitch to give the X's a 2-1 lead.

Vooletich then stole third, and Zane Denton lifted a sacrifice fly to make it 3-1. Moments later, Jackson Van De Brake crushed a two - run homer for his second of the season to stretch the lead to 5-1. It marked the third time this year Sioux City has scored five or more in an inning.

In the fourth, the first three batters reached, and Davis delivered a two - run single to make it 7-1. Vooletich added an RBI groundout for an 8-1 lead, ending the day for Winnipeg starter Kevin Vaupel. All eight runs were charged to him.

Winnipeg loaded the bases in the fifth, but Willeman struck out Murphy to escape the jam, a massive momentum hold.

Sioux City kept rolling in the sixth. Davis singled, Vooletich doubled him home for his third hit and fourth RBI, and Denton added a groundout RBI to push the lead to 10-1.

Willeman delivered his best outing of the season, firing six innings and allowing just one earned run with complete command from start to finish. He entered the night 0-2 with a 7.78 ERA, and left with a statement performance.

Manager Steve Montgomery loved seeing Willeman turn the page, saying, "...we need him to lead this staff every five days."

Two newcomers made their professional debuts in the seventh and eighth. Nathan Mertens, out of Southeast Missouri State, worked a scoreless inning with a walk and a hit.

His college teammate Mason Pennington followed, allowing a three - run homer to T.J. Schofield - Sam but settling in afterward. Both pitchers joined the club earlier in the week.

Sioux City loaded the bases in the ninth but couldn't add on. Winnipeg scratched across a run in the bottom half on a Keshawn Lynch sacrifice fly to make it 10-5, some late "lipstick on the pig."

The Explorers closed it out comfortably from there, securing a much - needed win and snapping their five - game slide.

Sioux City continues a three - game set at Winnipeg on Saturday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:00 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 5:30 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Elliot Good and Zac Vooletich had their sixth multi-hit game.

-Zac Vooletich has his second four RBI game joining Braulio Vasquez with two four RBI games.

-Sioux City has 57 stolen bases in 21 games and on pace for 271.

-The win was the fourth straight win for Sioux City in Winnipeg.

-Sioux City is 8-4 when hitting a home run.

TUNE INTO ALL THE EXPLORERS ACTION ON KSCJ AND AABASEBALL.TV

By: Andrew Della Piana

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American Association Stories from June 5, 2026

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