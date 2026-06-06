Saltdogs and Canaries Friday Night Game Suspended

Published on June 5, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs and Sioux Falls Canaries in action

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs and Sioux Falls Canaries in action(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska- The Lincoln Saltdogs and Sioux Falls Canaries opened a three-game series at Haymarket Park, Friday night, in American Association Baseball action. However, the game could not be completed because of severe thunderstorms and was suspended at the end of the fourth inning, with Sioux Falls leading by a score of 7-5. After a 30-minute weather delay, the game was officially suspended and will be resumed Saturday afternoon, beginning at 4:00 p.m. Gates will open to fans at 3:00, on Saturday. After the completion of the suspended game, both teams will play the regularly scheduled Saturday night game, approximately 30 minutes afterward. The second game will be a seven-inning contest.

Sioux Falls got the scoring started in the top of the first inning. Facing Lincoln starter Haden Erbe, Anthony Sharkas reached on a two-out single. Then, Josh Rehwaldt singled, to put runners at first and third. A wild pitch scored Sharkas, to put the Canaries in front, 1-0.

Lincoln responded in the bottom of the first inning. Nick Shumpert led off the inning with a single against Canaries starter Garrett Martin. Shumpert stole second. Two batters later, Jake Hjelle and Jairo Pomares drew back-to-back walks. Then, Tanner O' Tremba singled, scoring Shumpert, to tie the score at 1-1.

The Saltdogs fetched the lead in the bottom of the second inning. Paul Myro, Jacob Morrow, and Nick Shumpert all delivered singles, to load the bases. Then, Connor Bagnieski hit a sacrifice fly to center, scoring Myro, to make it a 2-1 Lincoln lead. Then, Jake Hjelle singled, plating Morrow, to make the score, 3-1. Jairo Pomares followed with a single, scoring Shumpert, to put Lincoln up, 4-1. Then the Saltdogs executed a double steal, as Pomares swiped second. On the throw to second base, Hjelle sprinted home, to put Lincoln ahead, 5-1.

In the top of the third, Sioux Falls got a run back when Anthony Hall led off the inning with a solo home run to right field, to make it 5-2.

The Canaries recaptured the lead in the top of the fourth inning. Trevor Auchenbach led off with a walk. Then, Chris Kwitzer singled. Mason Minzey drew a walk to load the bases. Then, Joe Vos hit a smash off Jake Hjelle' glove at first, however, Haden Erbe fielded the carom and recorded the out at first base, as Auchenbach scored, to make it 5-3. The next batter, Anthony Hall singled, driving in two runs, to tie the game at 5-5. Two batters later, facing Josh Rehwaldt on a 2-1 count, Haden Erbe was forced to leave the game with heat exhaustion. The Saltdogs brought Jake Hill out of the bullpen. The second pitch he threw to Rehwaldt was smacked over the left-center field wall, to give Sioux Falls a 7-5 lead.

After the bottom of the fourth inning concluded, the game was halted and later suspended, and will be picked up, Saturday, where it was left off.

In the second game, Saturday, which will be a seven-inning contest, RHP Graham Edwards (0-1, 11.81 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. RHP Derek Craft (1-1, 4.96 ERA) will pitch for the Canaries. Both games on Saturday will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM and on www.aabaseball.tv.

The second game, Saturday, is Auto Night sponsored by Midwest Towing & Recovery and Lincoln Auto Care Alliance. Fans can also purchase $4 Select Tall Boys. Plus, a Car Show will take place from 11am-3pm. For tickets, merchandise, and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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