Richardson Walks It Off, Monarchs Sweep Series

Published on June 5, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, KS - It was an eventful night at Legends Field and the Monarchs came up victorious with a 6-5 walk off win to earn the first series sweep of the season.

The scoring opened up in the second frame as Brady Lindsly and Josh Bissonette got on base. Hudson Head then sent a grounder to first which eventually caused an error from the catcher and brought in the two runners.

In the fourth inning, Bissonette belted a ground rule double into center field which eventually set up Smith. The Kansas City native arrived on the scene when he smashed an RBI double to right field to bring in Bissonette for the second time of the night. It was a quick 3-0 lead after four innings.

Fargo answered back in the top of the fifth on a solo shot from Jose Sermo to center field. Kansas City was looking to respond and they did just that in the bottom of the frame. Trevor Boone walked while Lindsly and Bissonette both singled to set up Smith once again. He lined a ball up the middle to bring in both Boone and Lindsly to make it a 5-1 Monarchs lead. He finished the night 2-5 with 3 RBI's.

Josh Bissonette was also a standout tonight, he raked in three hits on five at bats including two infield bunts. He talks about the momentum after the series sweep and says, "Its a big deal, anytime you win three games in a row in baseball its a big deal. It doesn't matter how good or how bad that team is. (If) you win three in a row, you are doing something right. Especially against a great Fargo team who is always good year in a year out."

The Redhawks put up a three-spot in the sixth inning with Jose Sermo adding to his tally of nine league leading homers on a shot to center. They got a timely hit from Colby Wilkerson and later in the inning, Jesus Lujano ripped a RBI single into right field to bring in Wilkerson and Jairus Richards. The lead quickly was cut to one.

After Dillon Thomas tied up the contest in the ninth inning on a single which allowed Byrne to score. The Monarchs were on the verge of going to extra innings. It was Sahid Valenzuela who pushed a two-out double into left field and it was an opportunity for Grant Richardson to make some late night magic. He saw the 2-2 pitch and shoved one into left field and Valenzuela scored. It was the second walk off of the season and both times Valenzuela was the winning run.

Kansas City has all the momentum and will have the opportunity to continue that when they welcome the Gary Southshore Railcats for a three-game set. First pitch is at 6:35.







American Association Stories from June 5, 2026

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