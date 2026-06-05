Goldeyes Cruise Past Canaries in Series Finale

Published on June 5, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes catcher Raphaël Pelletier at bat

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Nick Kuhlman) Winnipeg Goldeyes catcher Raphaël Pelletier at bat(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Nick Kuhlman)

WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (9-10) earned a series split by routing the Sioux Falls Canaries 14-3 at Blue Cross Park Thursday evening.

Catcher Raphaël Pelletier opened the scoring for Winnipeg in the second inning with a single to right that drove in second baseman Keshawn Lynch.

Sioux Falls (12-8) quickly tied the game in the top of the third when third baseman Chris Kwitzer scored on designated hitter Anthony Hall's double-play ball. The Canaries took a 2-1 lead moments later on a single to centre by left fielder Anthony Sharkas that drove in catcher Scott Combs.

The Goldeyes put four runs on the board in the fourth to move in front 5-2. First baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam hit a sacrifice fly to centre to bring in left fielder Roby Enríquez and tie the game. Centre fielder Noah Marcelo followed with a base hit to left that scored Lynch. Finally, third baseman Ramón Bramasco hit a sky-high pop-up to shallow right that Canaries second baseman Trevor Achenbach lost in the sun. Shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder and Marcelo came home on what was scored as a double.

The visitors got one back in the top of the fifth when centre fielder Joe Vos drove in right fielder Josh Rehwaldt with a bloop single to left, cutting Winnipeg's lead to 5-3.

Pelletier notched his second run batted in of the evening in the fifth when he brought right fielder Max Murphy home with a sacrifice fly to left, making it 6-3 Goldeyes. Enríquez then scored on Schofield-Sam's fielder's choice to increase the lead to 7-3.

Winnipeg put up another four-spot in the bottom of the sixth. Enríquez drew a bases-loaded walk that forced in Bramasco before Didder hit a two-out, bases-clearing triple that drove in designated hitter Jiandido Tromp, Murphy, and Enríquez, stretching the lead to 11-3.

Schofield-Sam finished the scoring in the bottom of the eighth with a three-run blast to right-centre field with Lynch and Pelletier aboard, making it 14-3.

Luke Boyd (W, 3-1) started for the Goldeyes and went six innings. He allowed three runs on six hits, struck out four, and walked four. Ryo Kohigashi, newly signed Jack Seward, and Derrick Cherry each worked an inning of hitless relief.

Christian Edwards (L, 1-1) was charged with seven runs - all earned - on seven hits over four innings for the Canaries. He struck out four and walked four.

Offensively for Winnipeg, Schofield-Sam drove in five runs, Enríquez had a pair of hits and scored three times, Marcelo and Bramasco had two hits apiece, and Lynch finished the evening with three hits, including two doubles, and scored three times.

Seward, a New Westminster, British Columbia native, was acquired earlier Thursday from the Welland Jackfish of the Canadian Baseball League in exchange for future considerations. The 24-year-old made his professional debut last season with the Québec Capitales of the Frontier League.

The Sioux City Explorers are the Goldeyes' next opponent, with a weekend series beginning Friday at 7:00 p.m. Left-hander Kevin Vaupel (1-0, 5.17 ERA) will start for Winnipeg, while Sioux City will counter with right-hander Zach Willeman (0-2, 7.78 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Friday is Goldie's Birthday, which will be celebrated with post-game fireworks. Saturday is the annual Manitoba Baseball Hall of Fame Game, and the weekend wraps up with Sunday Family Fun Day and Baseball Manitoba Day at the Ballpark.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from June 5, 2026

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