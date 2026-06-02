Goldeyes Erase Early Deficit in Win over Canaries

Published on June 2, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Winnipeg Goldeyes congratulate Noah Marcelo in the dugout

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Nick Kuhlman) Winnipeg Goldeyes congratulate Noah Marcelo in the dugout(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Nick Kuhlman)

WINNIPEG, MB - Down three runs after two innings, the Winnipeg Goldeyes (8-8) came back to defeat the Sioux Falls Canaries 6-3 at Blue Cross Park Monday evening.

Sioux Falls (10-7) took a 1-0 lead in the opening inning when designated hitter Jabari Henry lined a two-out single to centre field that brought in left fielder Anthony Sharkas.

The Canaries added two more in the top of the second. First, shortstop Michael Curialle came home on a base hit by third baseman Chris Kwitzer, then Sharkas hit a sacrifice fly to left that scored second baseman Trevor Achenbach to make it 3-0 Sioux Falls.

Sioux Falls nearly made it 5-0 in the third but for a defensive gem by Goldeyes left fielder Adam Hall who brought what appeared to be a two-run home run by Achenbach back into the ballpark for the third out of the frame.

Winnipeg reduced the deficit to two in the bottom of the fifth on first baseman T.J. Schofield-Sam's double down the right field line that drove in Hall to make it 3-1.

An inning later, the Goldeyes pulled to within one when centre fielder Noah Marcelo scored on right fielder Roby Enríquez's ground out to shortstop.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, Winnipeg tied the game at 3-3 on a sacrifice fly to centre by second baseman Keshawn Lynch that brought Hall in to score. Two batters later, Marcelo crushed a two-out, three-run home run to left field with shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder and catcher Kevin García aboard. It was Marcelo's team-leading fifth round-tripper of the season and it gave the Goldeyes a 6-3 lead.

Landen Bourassa started for Winnipeg and gave up three runs on six hits in five innings of work. He struck out two and walked a pair. Weston Lombard (W, 1-0) did not allow a hit in two innings of relief. Eli Saul and Derrick Cherry (S, 3) pitched a scoreless inning each.

Derek Craft went six innings for the Canaries, allowing two runs on five hits while walking a batter and fanning one. Will Levine (L, 1-1) surrendered four runs on two hits in the pivotal seventh inning.

The series continues Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. with veteran lefty Mitchell Lambson (1-2, 8.79 ERA) scheduled to start for the Goldeyes. Right-hander Chase Gearing (1-1, 2.45 ERA) will take the mound for Sioux Falls.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

Tuesday features Baseball Bingo and the first $2 Tuesday promotion of the season. Wednesday is the second of two School Day games - and a great opportunity for downtown workers to enjoy a long lunch at the ballpark. Thursday is Lou Gehrig Awareness Night in support of the ALS Society of Manitoba.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

Images from this story







American Association Stories from June 2, 2026

Goldeyes Erase Early Deficit in Win over Canaries - Winnipeg Goldeyes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.