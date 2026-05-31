Marcelo, Murphy Power Goldeyes Win

Published on May 31, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release









Noah Marcelo of the Winnipeg Goldeyes at bat

(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Brook Jones) Noah Marcelo of the Winnipeg Goldeyes at bat(Winnipeg Goldeyes, Credit: Brook Jones)

ROSEMONT, IL - Right fielder Max Murphy celebrated a pair of milestones while centre fielder Noah Marcelo enjoyed a career game as the Winnipeg Goldeyes (7-7) trounced the Chicago Dogs 12-3 at Impact Field Saturday evening.

Playing in his 500th game in a Goldeyes uniform, Murphy belted a three-run home run to left field in the top of the seventh inning to surpass Reggie Abercrombie as the franchise leader with 396 career runs batted in.

Marcelo, meanwhile, went four for five with two homers, a triple, a double, five RBIs, three runs scored, and 13 total bases. His first dinger came on the game's second pitch.

Winnipeg added to their lead before the top of the first was over, as designated hitter Jiandido Tromp drilled a single to left with a hit-and-run on. Left fielder Adam Hall scored from second base, and it was quickly 2-0 Goldeyes.

Chicago (6-8) got one of those runs back in the bottom of the inning when shortstop Ethan Wilder's base hit to centre field drove in centre fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo.

Marcelo smacked his second home run of the evening in the second, a three-run shot just inside the left field foul pole that extended Winnipeg's lead to 5-1. Two batters later, Hall made it 6-1 when he poked a single through the right side of the infield to score third baseman Ramón Bramasco.

The Dogs chipped away at the lead. In the third inning, Wilder notched his second RBI of the game with another single to centre field that once again brought in DiGiacomo and cut the deficit to 6-2, and in the fourth, DiGiacomo drove in second baseman Jaylyn Williams with a single to right, making it 6-3.

It was all Goldeyes from that point, however. Shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder hit a two-out, solo home run to left in the sixth that put Winnipeg up 7-3 before the historic seventh inning.

Hall reached on a fielding error that allowed catcher Kevin García to score, making it 8-3. One batter later Murphy crushed his third home run of the season off Chicago reliever Cam Smith to extend the Goldeyes' lead to 11-3.

In the top of the eighth, Marcelo tripled to left-centre field, plating first baseman Raphaël Pelletier, leaving him just a single shy of the cycle.

Luke Boyd (W, 2-1) pitched five innings for Winnipeg, giving up three earned runs on six hits. He struck out one and walked two. Gavan Wernsing made his professional debut in the sixth and was followed out of the bullpen by Ryo Kohigashi and Eli Saul.

Cade Connolly started for the Dogs and lasted just two innings. He surrendered six runs - all earned - on six hits, while fanning one and walking two.

The series concludes in Rosemont Sunday at 3:00 p.m. The Goldeyes will send lefty Kevin Vaupel (1-0, 1.64 ERA) to the mound, while right-hander Steven Lacy (2-0, 1.50 ERA) will start for Chicago.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 2:35 p.m. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Monday, June 1 to begin a season-long 10-game homestand with the first of four against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

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American Association Stories from May 31, 2026

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