Cougars Clinch Series Victory with Shutout of Saltdogs

Published on May 31, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (10-5) continued their strong start to the season on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Lincoln Saltdogs (5-11) 4-0 at Northwestern Medicine Field to secure their fifth consecutive series victory to open the year.

The Cougars wasted little time providing support for Westin Muir (2-1), scoring three runs in the bottom of the first inning against Lincoln starter Graham Edwards (0-1).

After Armond Upshaw and Josh Allen were both hit by pitches and Matt Bottcher drew a walk to load the bases, Todd Lott delivered the game's first hit with a two-run single through the right side. Later in the inning, Claudio Finol added a sacrifice fly to score Bottcher and give Kane County an early 3-0 advantage.

Muir took care of the rest.

The right-hander retired the first nine batters he faced and carried a no-hitter into the fourth inning. Lincoln managed to put runners on base throughout the afternoon, but Muir repeatedly worked out of trouble, finishing with six scoreless innings while allowing just two hits.

His biggest moment came in the sixth. After back-to-back singles and a passed ball moved runners to second and third with one out, Tanner O'Tremba lined a ball up the middle that appeared destined for center field. Sam Dexter made a fully extended diving grab at shortstop before flipping to Josh Allen at second to complete an inning-ending double play and preserve the shutout.

The Cougars added their final run in the fourth when Allen launched a solo home run over the left field wall. The blast was Allen's first home run of the season and the first home run hit by a Cougar at Northwestern Medicine Field this year.

Logan Nissen followed Muir with a scoreless seventh inning before Art Warren escaped a bases-loaded jam in the eighth. Jake Gozzo closed out the victory in the ninth, striking out two during a perfect inning.

Allen reached base four times in the win, collecting a home run, a single, and two hit-by-pitches. Lott drove in two runs, while Finol added an RBI as the Cougars improved to 5-for-5 in series victories this season.

The Cougars will begin a series down in Texas with the Cleburne Railroaders Tuesday, June 2nd. It is a six-game series. The Cougars will return to Northwestern Medicine Field for a three-game series with the Lake Country Dockhounds Tuesday, June 9th. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







American Association Stories from May 31, 2026

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