Jedi Master Mears Does It Again

Published on May 31, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release









Lake Country DockHounds outfielder Joshua Mears

(Lake Country DockHounds) Lake Country DockHounds outfielder Joshua Mears(Lake Country DockHounds)

Oconomowoc, Wisc. -- A go-ahead solo home run by Joshua Mears helped lead the Lake Country DockHounds to a series victory over the Milwaukee Milkmen Saturday night in a 3-2 win while pushing the winning streak to six games.

After Milwaukee got the scoring started in the first inning, DockHounds starter Kelvan Pilot powered through five frames and only allowed two runs, striking out four Milkmen in the process.

Brett Roberts did it all in the fifth, making a diving catch along the wall in the top half before homering in the bottom half to tie the game. That big fly marks back-to-back nights in which Roberts went deep.

Lake Country's bullpen blanked the Milwaukee lineup, firing four scoreless innings and striking seven. Jacob Campbell, Jacob Pilarski and Beau Philip each struck out a pair to keep the game tied.

In the bottom of the eighth inning with two outs, Joshua Mears launched his team-leading sixth home run of the season to put Lake Country in front for the first time of the night.

Alan Carter slammed the door shut on the Milkmen to pick up his third save of the season to give Lake Country a 3-2 win. This also jumped the DockHounds into first place of the East Division.

Trey Riley will get the ball Sunday at 1:05 pm, eyeing a series sweep and seven straight wins.

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American Association Stories from May 31, 2026

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