Cougars Claim Series Victory over Canaries in Wolff Cup Rematch

Published on May 28, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kane County Cougars News Release







GENEVA, IL - The Kane County Cougars (8-4) secured another series victory on Thursday night at Northwestern Medicine Field, defeating the Sioux Falls Canaries (9-4) by a final score of 5-2 in the rubber game of a matchup between the American Association's division leaders.

Konnor Ash (3-0) turned in his best outing of the season, tossing eight shutout innings while allowing just two hits and striking out seven. The right-hander retired the first nine batters he faced and never allowed the Canaries to mount a serious threat, lowering the curtain on a dominant series-opening performance from the Cougars pitching staff.

After three scoreless innings from both starters, Kane County broke through in the fourth against Chase Gearing (1-1). Josh Allen opened the inning with a walk before Matt Bottcher and Todd Lott followed with back-to-back hits. Lott's RBI single scored Allen to put the Cougars ahead 1-0, and Alex McGarry followed with another RBI base hit to double the lead. Later in the inning, Claudio Finol's shallow sacrifice fly led to a throwing error that allowed Lott to score and extend the advantage to 3-0.

The Cougars added insurance in the eighth. Nick Dalesandro collected his first hit of the season before Allen reached base for the fourth time in the game. Bottcher then lined an RBI double into the gap, and another RBI from Lott brought home a second run to make it 5-0.

Meanwhile, Ash continued to cruise. The Cougars' ace retired 10 consecutive hitters at one point and completed a season-high eight innings before handing the ball to Art Warren in the ninth.

Sioux Falls broke up the shutout bid with a pair of runs in the final inning, but Warren recorded the final out on a strikeout of Jabari Henry to seal the victory.

Allen reached base four times to lead the offense, while Bottcher, Lott, McGarry, and Finol each drove in a run. The Cougars have now won every series they have played this season.

Kane County will open a new series against the Lincoln Saltdogs on Friday night at Northwestern Medicine Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. as the Cougars look to continue their strong start to the season. There will be a Santa's Village ticket giveaway, as well as postgame fireworks. For more information, visit kccougars.com or call 630-232-8811.







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