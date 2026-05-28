Torres 62nd AAPB Alum to Pros; Reading Programs, Youth Clinics Put Kids First in MLB Partner League

Published on May 28, 2026 under American Association (AA) News Release







A Major League debut by former Milwaukee Milkmen star Bryan Torres, reading programs and youth clinics accentuating the community-based nature of American Association of Professional Baseball (@AA_Baseball) and its teams highlight the happenings around the league this week. All games are as always available free for live viewing on AABaseball.tv.

Here are 10 (or so) Things to Know about the AAPB this week:

After 11 minor-league seasons, including an amazing two-year run with the Milkmen, Bryan Torres made his Major League debut for the Cardinals, which included a home run, on Saturday. He became the 62nd former AAPB player to play in an MLB game.

In addition to Torres, nine other AAPB alumni are currently on big-league rosters:

Anthony Bender, Miami (Sioux City 2019, Milwaukee 2020)

Brennan Bernardino, Colorado (Winnipeg 2018)

Jake Cousins, Los Angeles (NL) (Chicago 2020)

J.C. Escarra, New York (AL) (Kansas City 2022)

Peyton Gray, Texas (Milwaukee 2020, 2022-23)

Jared Koenig, Milwaukee (Salina, Pecos League 2017)

Chris Martin, Texas (Grand Prairie 2010)

Max Scherzer, Toronto (Fort Worth 2007)

Caleb Thielbar, Chicago (NL) (St. Paul 2001, 2016-17)

plus Carlos Mendoza (Manager, New York-NL) (Pensacola 2006)

There are at least 59 other AAPB alums in the affiliated minors. Notably this week:

Blue Jays RHP Nate Garkow (Sioux Falls '22) was promoted from Double-A New Hampshire to Triple-A Buffalo.

Mets OF J.T. Benson (Lake Country '24) was promoted from Low-A St. Lucie to High-A Brooklyn.

The contract of former Fargo-Moorhead Redhawks pitcher Jake Dykhoff has been transferred to the Baltimore Orioles organization. He is the only qualified RedHawks pitcher with an ERA under 2.00 since the team joined the American Association in 2011.

Eric Lin became the second Chicago Dogs pitcher to have his contract transferred in a week, as he was picked up by the first-place Tampa Bay Rays

Speaking of rosters, California is the home state of the most AAPB players on opening day, with 34, followed by Texas (33), Illinois (19) and Florida (14). Oklahoma State University and TCU have the most alums in the league with four each, while nine colleges are represented by three players apiece.

The Kansas City Monarchs recently announced Monty's All-Star Reading Program, This program will help young fans earn tickets, simply by reading books. Not to be outdone, Sioux City is connecting with the Siouxland Libraries for its reading program that began on Friday.

Sioux Falls will host a free youth clinic on June 6 from 9-11 a.m. at The Birdcage, with hands-on instruction and drills fior kids ages 5-12, open to all skill levels.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association will sponsor Women Take the Field, set for 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 15 at US Steel Yard when Gary SouthShore hosts Chicago.

The Kane County Cougars' charter bus burned down on last week's trip to Winnipeg. Fortunately, no one was injured.







American Association Stories from May 28, 2026

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