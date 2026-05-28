Explorers Late Push Not Enough in 7-3 Loss

Published on May 28, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release









Sioux City Explorers pitcher Josh Landry

(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla) Sioux City Explorers pitcher Josh Landry(Sioux City Explorers, Credit: Tim Tushla)

SIOUX CITY, IA - Sioux City (6-7) threatened early but couldn't deliver the big swing, and Milwaukee (7-5) made the most of its second trip through the order, building a lead the Explorers couldn't erase in a 7-3 final.

Offense was hard to come by early on Wednesday night, as both teams opened quietly before Milwaukee broke through and held off a late Sioux City surge.

Sioux City loaded the bases in the second after Davis Welch issued three straight walks, but Elliot Good grounded out to third to end the threat.

Rookie Josh Landry, making his first professional start, was sharp early. He didn't allow a hit through the first three innings.

X's manager Steve Montgomery praised the debut, saying, "He had some savvy to him, some moxy to start. Just wanted a couple of pitches back."

Milwaukee began to solve him the second time through the order. Four consecutive hits in the fourth inning brought home three runs, highlighted by a two - run triple from Delvin Pérez. Michael Hallquist added a solo homer to lead off the fifth, extending the Milkmen lead to 4-0.

Sioux City continued to threaten but couldn't cash in, stranding the bases loaded again in the fifth and leaving five runners in scoring position through the first half of the game.

The X's finally broke through in the sixth. Alberto Osuna launched a solo homer to left - center to make it 4-1. Moments later, Dillon Tatum ripped an RBI double to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Milwaukee answered in the seventh with another RBI double from Hallquist, his second extra - base hit and second RBI of the night, pushing the lead to 5-2.

The Milkmen added insurance in the eighth with classic small ball. A bunt single from Parker Lester, a sacrifice bunt by Pérez, and then a two - run flare over the infield from Andrew Sundean to make it 7-2.

Osuna struck again in the bottom half, blasting his second solo homer of the night for his fourth in as many games, but Sioux City couldn't mount a full comeback.

Sioux City concludes its four - game series against Milwaukee on Thursday. First pitch for game four is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Alberto Osuna is the first Explorer to hit two home runs in a game this season. He is the first since Abdiel Layer hit two on August 26, 2025, in a 16-5 win over Sioux Falls.

-True rookie Josh Landry made his professional debut throwing his first pitch for a strike.

-Nate Gercken pitched in his 228 game as an Explorer.

-The X's have hit six home runs in the series.

-Zacc Vooletich became the first Explorer to reach double figures in stolen bases with 10.

-DV says that the pulled pork twisted nachos are great!

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American Association Stories from May 28, 2026

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