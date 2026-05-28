DockHounds Win in 10 Innings over RedHawks

Published on May 28, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lake Country DockHounds News Release









Lake Country DockHounds pitcher Connor Fenlong

(Lake Country DockHounds) Lake Country DockHounds pitcher Connor Fenlong(Lake Country DockHounds)

Fargo, N.D. - A career night from Connor Fenlong helped the Lake Country DockHounds secure the series over the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks with a 5-3 victory in 10 innings.

Fenlong made his third start of the season, and it is arguably his best performance as professionals. He set a career-high with nine strikeouts and lasted 6.2 innings without an earned run. An unearned run came across on a two-out infield single in the seventh to push Fenlong from the game.

After two runs in the eighth inning for the RedHawks, Fenlong undeservedly gets a no-decision, and the game went to extra innings. Joshua Mears hammered an 0-2 pitch to leadoff extras for a two-run home run, and that held up thanks to a Brody Rodning save.

For the third straight game, a Lake Country batter tripled. Peter Zimmerman laced a line drive into the right-centerfield gap to score Joshua Mears as the game's opening run. Jack Blomgren brought home Zimmerman on a sacrifice fly to grow the lead in the second inning, which held until the seventh inning when three free passes with two outs pushed across an ultimately important run.

Dominic Cancellieri will make his third start of the season as the DockHounds go for the series Thursday night.

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American Association Stories from May 28, 2026

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