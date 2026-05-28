RedHawks Drop Extra-Innings Contest to DockHounds

Published on May 28, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (5-7) dropped Game 2 of their series against the Lake Country DockHounds (7-5) in 10 innings on Wednesday night, 5-3.

Patrick Wicklander put together his best start of the season in front of 2191 fans at Newman Outdoor Field, tossing six innings of two-run ball. He allowed five hits and one walk, striking out one batter.

Andy Nelson went 2-for-4 at the plate, adding on a run. Juan Fernandez collected another hit, extending his team-leading hit streak to six games.

Jairus Richards continued to show off his arm in left field, collecting two outfield assists for a second straight game.

Wicklander held the DockHounds in check for much of the game, allowing just two runs in the top of the second. Lake Country extended their lead to 3-0 in the seventh inning, working a bases-loaded walk off Mason Pelio.

The RedHawks showed signs of life in the home half of the seventh. Dillon Thomas walked to lead off the inning and moved to second base on a passed ball. Jesus Lujano moved Thomas over to third with a fielder's choice before Colby Wilkerson drove him in from there.

A string of hits led the RedHawks to tie things up at three apiece. Juan Fernandez singled in Andy Nelson and Dillon Thomas drove in Jairus Richards.

After a scoreless ninth inning, Joshua Mears launched a 414-foot blast deep over the wall in left field to give Lake Country a 5-3 lead in the top of the 10th.

The RedHawks put two runners on in the bottom half of the inning, but a 9-6 double play would end the game.

The RedHawks will wrap up the series against Lake Country on Thursday evening at Newman Outdoor Field. First pitch is set for 7:02 p.m.







American Association Stories from May 28, 2026

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