Loukinen Deals in Saltdogs Victory

Published on May 28, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Lincoln Saltdogs News Release









Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Cary Arbolida slides home

(Lincoln Saltdogs) Lincoln Saltdogs infielder Cary Arbolida slides home(Lincoln Saltdogs)

Lincoln, Nebraska - After being shutout in the first two games of a three-game series, the Lincoln Saltdogs responded with a 4-1 victory over the Kansas City Monarchs, in American Association action, Wednesday night at Haymarket Park. The Saltdogs plated three runs in the third inning and were backed by Greg Loukinen who struck out nine over six innings, leading to the win.

Lincoln (4-9) scored four runs with eight hits, committed no errors, and stranded nine base runners. Kansas City (7-5) plated one run, with three hits, had two errors, and left six runners on base. The final game of Lincoln's short three-game homestand lasted two hours and thirty-nine minutes, in front of 2,560 fans.

Kansas City began the scoring in the top of the first. Facing Lincoln starer Greg Loukinen, Hudson Head tripled into the right field corner. Three batters later, Saul Garza doubled to center field, scoring Head, to make it a 1-0 Monarchs lead.

The Saltdogs responded in the bottom of the third inning with three runs. Jacob Morrow led off the inning with a walk against Kansas City starter Ryan Garcia. Then, Paul Myro singled, putting runners at first and second. The next batter, Cam Phelts, laid down a bunt, and beat out the throw to first, which sailed down the right field line, scoring Morrow and Myro, to put Lincoln in front, 2-1. A wild pitch scored Phelts, to make it a 3-1, Lincoln lead.

Lincoln added another run in the bottom of the fourth inning. With two outs, Cary Arbolida singled. Then, Jairo Pomares drew a base on balls. The next batter, Tanner O'Tremba, singled, scoring Arbolida, to make it a 4-1 lead.

That score held up for the Saltdogs as three relievers kept Kansas City from scoring, the remainder of the game.

Saltdogs starting pitcher Greg Loukinen (1-1) earned the victory with 6.0 innings pitched, giving up one run, off two hits, struck out nine and walked two. David Shaw pitched 1.0 inning, struck out one and walked one. Zac McCleve pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, struck out two and walked one. Tyler Stasiowski, the reigning American Association Carbliss Pitcher-of-the-Week, earned his third save of the season, working 1.0 inning and struck out three.

Kansas City starter Ryan Garcia (1-1) took the loss, pitching 4.2 innings, giving up four runs, off six hits, struck out four and walked three. Steffon Moore pitched 1.1 innings and struck out two. Nate Webb pitched 1.0 inning, gave up one hit, and struck out one. Ryan Middendorf pitched 1.0 inning, yielding one hit and walked one.

Offensively for Lincoln, Cary Arbolida and Nick Shumpert were 2-for-4. Tanner O'Tremba was 1-for-4 with an RBI.

The Saltdogs have Thursday off and will return to action Friday by beginning a three-game series against the Kane County Cougars. RHP Trey Jones (1-1, 5.06 ERA) will pitch for Lincoln. First pitch from Northwestern Medicine Field, in Geneva, Illinois, will be 6:30 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KFOR 101.5 FM/1240 AM. Live audio will also stream at: www.aabaseball.tv.

After the weekend series, Lincoln will open a six-game homestand on Tuesday, June 2nd, when they host the Lake Country DockHounds at 6:35 p.m., at Haymarket Park. Tuesday's game is TRIPLE PLAY TUESDAY! sponsored by Celerion. Fans may donate one new stuffed animal or blanket for the BraveBe Child Advocacy Center and receive a FREE General Admission ticket. It's also Taco Tuesday. Fans can get two tacos for $6. Also, they may receive $2 off popcorn, waffle cones, lemonade, and limeade. It will also be the 25th Season 2001 throwback night. For tickets, merchandise and more information, visit: www.saltdogs.com.

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American Association Stories from May 28, 2026

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