Former Longhorn Becomes Newest RailCat

Published on May 28, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) Coming off their 2-1 grind it out victory against the Winnipeg Goldeyes last night, the RailCats announced the addition of former Texas Longhorn infielder, Camryn Williams to their roster.

Williams is a 28-year-old from Tampa, Florida. He was a standout high school player, helping his team win a class 7A state title in his senior year and named to the Florida All-Region First Team. Williams was drafted in the 39th round of the 2016 draft by the Seattle Mariners, but he decided to go college at Dallas Baptist. After two years at Dallas Baptist and one in Junior College, the switch-hitter found himself playing at the University of Texas. In his final year he played in 61 games and had a .415 OBP, 12 home runs and drove in 51.

This final season with the Longhorns led to Williams being drafted again, but this time by the Kansas City Royals. He would play in the minor leagues for four years with the Royals and the Los Angeles Angels organizations. In 2025, Williams played in three games with the Hagerstown Flying Boxcars before going down with an injury.

"Cam adds a lot to our team." RailCats Manager Jeff Isom said. "He can play numerous positions and having someone on our team that can hit from both sides of the plate gives us some flexibility to our roster."

Williams is the son of former Angel and Dodger Reggie Williams who played in the show in four different seasons. His three brothers also played professional baseball for several different organizations.







American Association Stories from May 28, 2026

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