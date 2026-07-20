Six-Run Fourth Inning Sinks Explorers

Published on July 20, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







CLEBURNE, TX -- Sioux City (24-31) was swept in Cleburne (30-26) after a 6-5 setback on Sunday.

It was another one - run loss that dropped the Explorers to 4-13 in one - run games this season.

The Explorers struck first in the second when Alberto Osuna launched his tenth home run of the year, a two - run shot to right center that made it 2-0. Osuna became the first Explorer to reach double - digit homers this season.

For three innings, Zach Willeman kept Cleburne hitless. But the fourth inning unraveled quickly.

Frankie Tostado dropped a bloop single into center for the Railroaders' first hit of the game, and suddenly the bases were loaded with one out. Mallex Smith ripped a three - run double to right to flip the score to 3-2. Carter Aldrete followed with an RBI double, and Caleb McNeely added another double to center to drive in two more.

Cleburne scored six runs in the inning despite entering the frame without a single hit.

Sioux City chipped away in the seventh.

With runners at the corners and one out, Zane Denton scored on a wild pitch to cut the deficit to 6-3.

Cleburne threatened in the bottom half, but Smith and Cody Thomas were left at second and third when Aldrete grounded out to end the inning.

The Explorers kept pushing in the eighth.

Austin Davis and D'Shawn Knowles reached to start the inning, and a balk by Ben Leeper moved them to second and third. Henry George brought home a run with an RBI groundout, and Braulio Vasquez added another to make it 6-5. Sioux City was hanging around, refusing to go quietly.

The bullpen was outstanding. Tahnaj Thomas, Anderson Bido, Ryan Beaird, and Kelvin Caceres combined for four scoreless innings, keeping Sioux City in the game and giving the offense a chance to climb back.

But Cleburne closed it out in the ninth. Davis Smith worked a 1 - 2 - 3 inning to secure the save and finish the sweep.

Sioux City has an off-day Monday before starting a three - game series at Lincoln on Tuesday. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv. Tickets for all remaining games are available now by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS or online at xsbaseball.com.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-Sioux City is 5-9 in July.

-It was the Explorers 13th one run loss. They are 4-13 and were 13-6 at this point last season.

-The X's have dropped four straight road games and are 3-9 in their last 12 road games.

-Alberto Osuna hit his 10th home run of the season.

-The Explorers pen did not allow a run over four innings.

-Sioux City matches a season low seven games below .500 in the loss.







American Association Stories from July 20, 2026

Six-Run Fourth Inning Sinks Explorers - Sioux City Explorers

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