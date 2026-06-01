Explorers Drop Rubber Match at KC

Published on May 31, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







KANSAS CITY, KS - Sioux City fell behind 6-0 in the first inning and fought back with late offense, but the early damage proved too much to overcome as the Explorers (8-9) dropped the series finale 8-4 to Kansas City (8-6).

Explorers manager Steve Montgomery said, "... have to be able to adjust when the scouting report doesn't go to plan and roll along with plan B."

Kansas City jumped all over starter Reed Butz in the opening frame.

With runners at the corners, a balk brought home the first run. Moments later, Alvaro Gonzalez launched a three - run homer to left to make it 4-0. Hudson Head added a two - run single to right, pushing the lead to 6-0 as the Monarchs batted around with six hits.

Entering the day, Sioux City had allowed just two first - inning runs across its first 16 games.

Kansas City loaded the bases again in the fourth, but Butz escaped with a flyout to left. After the rough first inning, he settled in and delivered three scoreless frames, allowing only three hits the rest of the way while taking his first loss of the season.

On the other side, Dakota Hudson was dominant. He retired nine straight at one point and finished with six scoreless innings, six hits, no walks, and eight strikeouts.

The X's offense remained quiet into the sixth, managing just a pair of infield singles, including a bunt from Henry George, but still couldn't push a run across.

The Explorers finally broke through in the seventh.

Jackson Van De Brake and Elliot Good walked to open the inning, then executed a double steal. Austin Davis drove in Sioux City's first run in 18 innings with an RBI groundout. George followed with an RBI single to right, and Braulio Vásquez lined an RBI single down the right - field line to make it 6-3, all with two outs.

In the eighth, Zac Vooletich doubled, stole third, and scored on a throwing error by catcher Brady Lindsly, cutting the deficit to 6-4. It marked the third time this season Vooletich has scored on a steal - and - error sequence.

Kansas City answered immediately. Saul Garza doubled home a run for insurance, and a passed ball added another to push the lead to 8-4.

Sioux City is off on Monday after playing 14 games in 13 days and begins a three - game set with Gary SouthShore on Tuesday. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage starting at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The X's had given up just two runs all season in the first inning until today. They gave up six.

-Sioux City stole seven bases a season high.

-The Explorers are averaging 2.5 stolen bases a game.







American Association Stories from May 31, 2026

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