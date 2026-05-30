Explorers Celebrate 3,000th Regular-Season Game

Published on May 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Sioux City Explorers News Release







KANSAS CITY, KS - The Explorers (8-7) celebrated their 3,000th regular - season game in style Friday night, earning victory No. 1,529 with a 4-3 win over Kansas City (7-6) in the series opener.

The game began 30 minutes late due to rain in the area, but the X's wasted no time once play resumed.

Austin Davis singled to start the night, then stole second and third before Braulio Vásquez brought him home with a sacrifice fly to center for a 1-0 lead.

Kansas City answered in the second when Austin Callahan tied it with a solo homer to left, but both offenses went quiet until the fifth.

Zane Denton drew a walk, and Elliot Good crushed a two - run shot over the 18 - foot "Little Green Monster" in left to make it 3-1 X's.

In the sixth, Denton added a seeing - eye single up the middle to score Alberto Osuna from second, extending the lead to 4-1.

Rookie Hunter Cashero delivered a strong outing in just his third professional start, working five innings of three - hit, one - run ball. The Shawnee native had plenty of family in attendance for his home - state performance.

Manager Steve Montgomery highlighted his precision on the mound, noting he "threw an unbelievable game" and "executed the scouting report."

Kansas City chipped away late. Trevor Boone blasted a solo homer in the sixth off Ryan Beaird to make it 4-2, and in the seventh, Beaird walked two before Sahid Valenzuela singled home a run to cut it to 4-3.

Reliever Julio Rosario entered with the bases loaded and struck out Callahan on a breaking ball to escape the jam.

Rosario returned for the ninth and sealed the milestone win with a game - ending 3 - 6 double play, keeping the Monarchs off the board and securing the Explorers' historic night.

Sioux City continues its three - game series against the Kansas City Monarchs Saturday night at Legends Field in Kansas City, Kansas. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 6:35 p.m., with pregame coverage beginning at 6:05 p.m. on KSCJ 94.9 FM and 1360 AM. Fans can also watch every American Association game this season on the league's streaming platform at aabaseball.tv.

Ticket packages for the 2026 season are on-sale now, including Full and Half-Season Tickets as well as 10, 15 and 25-game Flex Packs. More information is available by calling the Explorers front office at 712-277-WINS. Stay tuned to the Explorers social media channels and the club's website xsbaseball.com for updates.

Notes from the Booth with DV:

-The X's played their 3000th game Friday night.

-Sioux City is 10 home runs ahead of last years pace.

-Austin Davis stole two bags in the same inning.

-Julio Rosario notched the teams second save a multi-inning save.

-Elliot Good hit his first home run as an Explorer.

-The X's are 12-6 in their last 18 games in KCK

By: Andrew Della Piana







American Association Stories from May 29, 2026

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