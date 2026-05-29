Dogs Sweep Railroaders in Three Games

Published on May 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs completed a three-game sweep against the Cleburne Railroaders with a 4-1 victory that saw the Dogs' starter Andres Diaz pitch the first complete game of the 2026 season.

The Dogs got on the scoreboard early thanks to an RBI double from Chance Sisco that scored Gio DiGiacomo in the bottom of the first inning. After the Railroaders tied the game in the second inning, DiGiacomo got the lead back for Chicago with a home run that traveled 410 feet at 104 miles per hour. Former Railroader Jaxx Groshans added another run for the Dogs with an RBI single that scored Ethan Wilder. Sisco would go on to add an RBI of his own with a fielder's choice that scored Jacob Maiben from third base, giving Chicago a 4-1 lead.

Andres Diaz was masterful in a complete game performance in which he allowed five hits, one walk, and one earned run, while striking out four on just 96 pitches.

The Dogs will welcome the Winnipeg Goldeyes to Impact Field on Friday, May 29. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







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