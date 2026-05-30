Goldeyes Win Thriller in Rosemont

Published on May 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







ROSEMONT, IL - A ninth-inning home run by left fielder Jiandido Tromp sparked the Winnipeg Goldeyes (6-7) to a 3-2 win over the Chicago Dogs at Impact Field Friday evening.

With one out in the ninth, Tromp belted the first pitch he saw from Jacob DeLabio (L, 2-2) over the wall in left field. In the bottom of the inning, Winnipeg reliever Derrick Cherry (W, 1-0) ran into some trouble, but ultimately got centre fielder Giovanni DiGiacomo to fly out to Tromp to end the ballgame.

Goldeyes designated hitter Max Murphy led off the top of the second inning with a home run into the right field corner. It was his second of the season and it pulled him even with Reggie Abercrombie for the club record in runs batted in with 393.

An inning later, Winnipeg extended their lead to 2-0 on a failed double-steal attempt. Centre fielder Noah Marcelo was thrown out at second base, but shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder came home on the play.

Chicago (6-7) tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. First, catcher Jaxx Groshans led off the inning with a home run to left. Later, Right fielder C.J. Cepicky lined a double to right field that brought second baseman Jaylyn Williams home to make the score Goldeyes 2 Dogs 2.

Arij Fransen made a spot start for the Goldeyes, working four innings and allowing just one hit. He struck out two and walked three. Quinn Waterhouse and Tasker Strobel also appeared out of the bullpen.

Dwayne Marshall started for the Dogs and went six innings. He gave up two runs - both earned - on five hits, fanned a pair, and walked two.

Earlier Friday, Winnipeg signed rookie left-handed pitcher Gavan Wernsing. The 22-year-old recently finished his college career at Southern Illinois University Carbondale (Carbondale, Illinois), where he went 5-2 with a 7.67 earned run average and two saves over two seasons.

The series continues in Rosemont Saturday at 6:00 p.m. The Goldeyes will send righty Luke Boyd (1-1, 4.22 ERA) to the mound, while southpaw Cade Connolly (0-0, 1.80 ERA) will start for Chicago.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 5:35 p.m. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Monday, June 1 to begin a season-long 10-game homestand with the first of four against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from May 29, 2026

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