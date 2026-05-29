RedHawks Drop Series Finale

Published on May 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks News Release







FARGO - The Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks (5-8) lost 20-4 in the series finale against the Lake Country DockHounds (8-5) in front of 2,303 fans on Thursday night at Newman Outdoor Field.

Jairus Richards led the way for the RedHawks, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a run, a walk and an RBI.

Dillon Thomas extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a double in the fourth inning, while Juan Fernandez extended his personal hitting streak to a team-high seven games with a double in the seventh.

Wyatt Cheney got the start on the mound for the RedHawks. He tossed four innings with one hit and one walk, along with six strikeouts and three earned runs.

Domonic Cancellieri got the win for the DockHounds, throwing six innings of shutout ball. Ryan Hernandez and Joshua Mears both added three hits apiece for Lake Country as well.

The RedHawks are back in action tomorrow night as they visit the Sioux Falls Canaries for the start of a three-game set and nine-game road trip. First pitch at Sioux Falls Stadium is set for 7:05 p.m. on Friday.







American Association Stories from May 29, 2026

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