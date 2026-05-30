Dogs Drop First Game of Winnipeg Series

Published on May 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs dropped the first game of their series against the Winnipeg Goldeyes 3-2 at Impact Field.

The Dogs' starter, Dwayne Marshall, had a good start to his outing with three consecutive groundouts in the first inning. He was relieved by Nick DeCarlo after six innings, allowing just two runs on five hits. Marshall's good start was not replicated by the offense, however, as Jaxx Groshans' single in the bottom of the second would be the only Dogs hit through the first four innings of play. This would change in the bottom of the fifth with a base hit from CJ Cepicky, but he would be left stranded.

Max Murphy produced the first run of the game in the top of the second with a solo home run that gave the Goldeyes a one-run lead. They would add another run in the top of the third that extended their lead to two.

Groshans got the Dogs on the board in the bottom of the seventh with a towering home run that cut the Goldeye lead to one. Cepicky went on to tie the game at two apiece with an RBI double that scored Jaylyn Williams.

Jiandido Tromp hit the game-winning home run for Winnipeg in the top of the ninth. Brian Fuentes and Cepicky both got on base to give the Dogs a walk-off opportunity in the bottom of the ninth, but were both left stranded.

The Dogs will continue their series against the Goldeyes Saturday, May 30. First pitch is set for 6 p.m.







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