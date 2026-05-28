Dogs Walk It off at Home

Published on May 27, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Chicago Dogs News Release







The Chicago Dogs earned a 7-6 victory in a closely contested game against the Cleburne Railroaders. This marks the first back-to-back victory for the Dogs this season.

The Dogs' offense got going immediately, scoring three runs in the first inning thanks to a base hit from Ethan Wilder paired with a walk drawn by Chance Sisco that set up a sacrifice fly by Tyreque Reed to bring Wilder home. Jaxx Groshans followed up Reed's sacrifice fly with a two-run home run to complete the inning. Groshans' home run traveled 425 feet, the longest at Impact Field this season.

After a pair of Cleburne solo home runs in the third and fourth innings, Groshans would strike again with a solo home run of his own in the bottom of the fourth, giving Chicago a 4-2 lead. The Railroaders added yet another solo home run in the top of the fifth, cutting the Dogs' lead to one.

Groshans was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to drive in another Dogs run in the bottom of the fifth. He would follow that up in the seventh inning with an RBI single that drove home Sisco, extending the Dogs' lead to three.

The Railroaders would not be silenced, however, and tied the game at six thanks to a ground rule double in the seventh paired with a ninth inning two-run home run by Cody Thomas.

The late offensive would not be enough, however, as Daniel Harris stepped up to deliver a walk off base hit to score pinch runner Michael Torniero.

The Dogs will look to complete the sweep against Cleburne tomorrow before welcoming the Winnipeg Goldeyes to Impact Field on Thursday, May 27. First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







American Association Stories from May 27, 2026

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