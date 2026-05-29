Six-Run Third Sinks Goldeyes in Gary

Published on May 29, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







GARY, IN - The Gary SouthShore RailCats (5-7) won the rubber match of a three-game series at U.S. Steel Yard Thursday evening, defeating the Winnipeg Goldeyes 9-3.

For the second game in a row, the RailCats scored in their first at-bat, when second baseman Nick Podkul hit a sacrifice fly to left field that brought designated hitter Cooper Weiss in to make it 1-0.

The Goldeyes (5-7) took a 2-1 lead in the top of the third as centre fielder Noah Marcelo belted a two-out double to right field scoring left fielder Keshawn Lynch. One batter later, third baseman Ramón Bramasco lined a base hit to left field that drove in Marcelo.

Gary SouthShore put six runs on the board in the bottom of the third inning to take a 7-2 lead. Right fielder Scout Knotts tied the contest with a single to right that plated Weiss. Next, first baseman Joe Suozzi hit a two-run double to right field that scored Podkul and Knotts to make it 4-2 RailCats. Olivier Basabe and Suozzi then came in on a throwing error after third baseman Camryn Williams' fielder's choice, extending the lead to 6-2. Finally, catcher Colin Summerhill doubled to centre field to bring Williams in for a 7-2 cushion.

In the home half of the sixth, Gary SouthShore centre fielder Korry Howell came in on a passed ball to make it 8-2, and Weiss scored when Podkul grounded into a double play.

Winnipeg reduced the deficit by one run in the top of the ninth inning on catcher Raphaël Pelletier's single to right that drove in shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder. It was Pelletier's first professional run batted in.

Peyton Long (W, 2-1) started and went seven innings for the RailCats. He allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out five. Joan Valdez pitched the final two frames, surrendering a run on three hits. He struck out three. Neither Gary SouthShore pitcher walked a batter.

Mitchell Lambson (L 1-2) gave up seven runs - five earned on seven hits over five innings. He struck out two and walked four. Weston Lombard and Eli Saul worked the final three innings for the Goldeyes.

Following the game Winnipeg made the brief journey northwest to Rosemont, Illinois, where they will open a three-game weekend series with the Chicago Dogs Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Goldeyes have not announced their starting pitcher. Chicago is expected to send right-hander Dwayne Marshall (0-0, 2.25 ERA) to the mound.

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 6:05 p.m. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

The Goldeyes return home to Blue Cross Park Monday, June 1 to begin a season-long 10-game homestand with the first of four against the Sioux Falls Canaries.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.







American Association Stories from May 29, 2026

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