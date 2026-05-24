Goldeyes Hold off Milkmen, Clinch First Series Win

Published on May 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Winnipeg Goldeyes News Release







WINNIPEG, MB - The Winnipeg Goldeyes (3-5) won their first series of the season Saturday after defeating the Milwaukee Milkmen 5-3 at Blue Cross Park. It was the Goldeyes' third win in four games.

For the second straight contest, Milwaukee (5-3) took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning after third baseman Michael Hallquist singled on the first pitch of the ballgame and later scored on designated hitter Parker Lester's base hit through the right side of the infield.

Ray-Patrick Didder - Anthony Buziak/Winnipeg Goldeyes | Click here to download this image.

That score held until the home half of the fourth when Winnipeg crossed the plate three times. They went ahead when two runs came home on a throwing error after a sacrifice bunt by designated hitter T.J. Schofield-Sam. Right fielder Max Murphy and second baseman Adam Hall both scored on the play. Later in the inning, left fielder Keshawn Lynch doubled to right to drive in Schofield-Sam to make it 3-1 Goldeyes.

Winnipeg added two more in the sixth. Centre fielder Noah Marcelo continued to swing a hot bat, driving a single to left that plated shortstop Ray-Patrick Didder and Lynch and extended the lead to 5-1.

The Milkmen got those two runs back quickly, however, as Hallquist hit a two-run home run to left field that also scored catcher Chase Waddell and reduced the deficit to 5-3.

That was as close as Milwaukee would come, as Derrick Cherry (S, 2) retired all six batters he faced to close the door.

James Bradwell started for the Goldeyes and worked the first inning. It was his first appearance since leaving a game due to injury last August 13 vs. Cleburne. Quinn Waterhouse (W, 1-0), Eli Saul, Tasker Strobel, and Arij Fransen also appeared out of the bullpen for Winnipeg. Waterhouse pitched three innings, giving up just two hits and striking out three.

Milkmen starter Juan Díaz worked 5 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (two earned) on six hits. He struck out five and walked two.

Murphy and Lynch had three hits apiece for the Goldeyes.

Earlier Saturday, Winnipeg signed rookie right-handed relief pitcher Chas Wheatley. The Edmonton, Alberta native attended the University of Iowa (Iowa City, Iowa) where he compiled a 4-1 record with a 4.66 earned run average and one save in 52 games over four seasons.

The 24-year-old becomes the seventh Canadian on the Goldeyes roster, joining Landen Bourassa (Lethbridge, Alberta), Bradwell (North Vancouver, British Columbia), Hall (Lucan, Ontario), Raphaël Pelletier (Repentigny, Québec), Saul (Vancouver, British Columbia), and Schofield-Sam (Mississauga, Ontario).

The series concludes Sunday at 1:00 p.m. when Luke Boyd (0-1, 9.64 ERA) will take the mound for Winnipeg. He'll match up against fellow right-hander Christian Young (1-0, 1.80 ERA).

Fans can join Trevor Curl for all the action live on CJNU 93.7 FM and online at cjnu.ca, with the pregame show beginning at 12:35 p.m. The game will also be broadcast in French on Envol 91 FM with Yanick LaRoche handling the play-by-play. The video stream will also be available free of charge at AABaseball.TV.

For information about 2026 Season Tickets, Mini Packs, Skysuites, and Group Packages, please visit Goldeyes.com.

-Goldeyes-







American Association Stories from May 23, 2026

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