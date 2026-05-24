RailCats Lose Pitcher's Duel, 1-0 Final Tally

Published on May 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Gary SouthShore Railcats News Release







(Gary, IN) After a exciting 5-0 win on Friday night for their home opener, the Gary SouthShore RailCats returned to the Steel Yard for game two against the Cleburne Railroaders. RHP J.C. Flowers would toe the slab for the RailCats as he went up against Leam Mendez.

The two starting pitchers would answer the other's zero with one of their own. In the sixth inning with Brantley Bell on second base, Carter Aldrete would shoot a pitch into right field to score Bell and break the scoreless tie.

The RailCats would get their chances in the final three innings, even leaving the bases loaded in the bottom of the ninth when Colin Summerhill hit a groundball for the final out. Cleburne survived with a 1-0 win to tie the series.

Flowers would turn in a quality start going six innings, allowing one hit, one earned run and seven strikeouts. Mendez got the win and Ben Leeper held onto the save. The RailCats record goes to 3-5 and the Railroaders to 4-5. The rubber match is scheduled for a 6:00 first pitch and Alonzo Richardson the RailCats starter, will face the southpaw Bodi Rascon. The live stream of the game will be available on AABaseball.tv.







American Association Stories from May 23, 2026

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