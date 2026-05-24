Monarchs Walk It off in the Tenth on a Wild Night at Legends Field

Published on May 23, 2026 under American Association (AA)

Kansas City Monarchs News Release







Kansas City, KS - It was a storybook ending on Saturday night as Josh Bissonette walked it off with a base hit up the middle in the bottom of the tenth to claim a 6-5 win, and the third Monarchs victory in a row.

The Dockhounds jumped in front in the second inning on a solo homer to left field from Mario Feliciano. That continued into the fourth inning when Ray Zuberer III singled to bring up Ripken Reyes. He then cracked an RBI double into right field and Zuberer came flying home from first. Lake Country kept the bats rolling on a sac fly to allow Reyes to score.

They would not stop there as Peter Zimmerman cranked a solo shot to left field in the fifth inning and Kansas City found themselves down 4-0.

Lake Country went 15 up and 15 down on the Monarchs before the inning that changed the game. At the start of the sixth, Brady Lindsly, Bissonette, and Hudson Head all walked to bring the bases loaded with nobody out. It was the moment Boone was waiting for. He read the fastball to perfection and belted a grand slam into left center field to even the game up at four apiece. Boone says, "It was amazing, just to get it done for everyone in the dugout honestly."

Nate Webb was one of the standouts out of the bullpen tonight for Kansas City. He threw two innings with two strikeouts and let up no hits. Webb talks about being in his home city, "It's really fun for me, I've had like 15 people at every game we have had at home. It's awesome, I have a little nineteenth month old that probably won't remember any of this, but I think it's really important for me at least that he gets to come out and see a lot of these games. Being in front of friends and family all the time, it's great."

The game went into extras for the first time this season. Lake Country plated a run in the 10th on a fielder's choice RBI to bring home Drey Dirksen from second.

The Monarchs made the magic happen in the bottom of the inning when Austin Callahan brought home pinch runner, Grant Richardson. Two batters later, the bases were loaded with only one out. Bissonette was the hero as he sent a ground ball up the middle to bring home Sahid Valenzuela. It was a fantastic finish on a gorgeous night at Legends Field.

Story by Joey Feerer







American Association Stories from May 23, 2026

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